Renmar and ISVE Shredders to supply processors with high throughput machinery

Renmar, a machinery supplier, has partnered with ISVE, an Italian shredder manufacturer.

ISVE offers one of the widest ranges of both Single and Four Shaft models. All offer superior build quality, use Siemens control systems, and offer extended service life of cutting elements. With every model the dimensions of the final shredded material can be optimised.

As well as having Renmar’s field based service engineers to call upon, shredders can be fitted with a remote access module that also allows the OEM to diagnose any issues.

Single Shaft units employ a hydraulic ram system that directly feeds material onto the shredding rotor. To maximise throughput, the ram utilises a feedback system which continually monitors motor torque levels. This has the additional benefit of reducing the risk of jamming and increasing the lifespan of the cutters.

The shredders have High throughputs, up to 400 kilos per hour, even with the smallest 22 series model; Rotors are fitted with multiple long-life alloy tools, incorporating four cutting faces; Bearings are fully sealed, preventing dust impregnation, and belt drive systems minimise mechanical wear and noise levels by reducing vibration.

Unique features of this product range include the option of a small camera close to the cutting chamber, allowing remote viewing via the remote access system.