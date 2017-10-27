Renmar joins Maxi Melt to provide replacement Screw Technology

Renmar has partnered with MAXI MELT, a market leading designer and manufacturer of plasticising components for the extrusion and injection moulding sectors. This partnership will enable Renmar to provide Bimetallic and Nitrided Barrels; Screws in various steels, with hard facing or surface treatments; New MAXI MELT profile designs to optimise the plasticising process; components including cylinder heads, adaptors and nozzles, in various types of steels and treatments; Refurbishment services for screws and barrels, and technical assistance to evaluate efficiencies.