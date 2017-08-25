Renmar launches dosing unit range

Renmar, based in Northamptonshire, has recently launched a series of DVS volumetric dosing units it says are ‘all about flexibility’.

With a single dosing unit installed, which is normally bolted directly to the moulding machine, ingredient such as a colour or other additive is accurately fed into the moulding machine via a hopper. However, for a multi-ingredient handling system, it is possible to link up to four units to one moulding machine.

It is possible to link up to four units by using a neck-piece attached to a static mixer which, in turn is bolted to the moulding machine. The mixer is necessary as the different ingredients will have different bulk densities which, if not mixed, will lead to a ‘laying’ effect in the final product. Once the mix is complete, it can be fed into the moulding machine.

The range consists of six different models. The DVS05 is the smallest with dosing rates of between 0.05 and 1.5 kg per hour. The largest, the DVS46, can provide between has dosing rates of between 3 and 60 kg per hour. Every unit has a built-in hopper which can either be filled manually or automatically with a suitable conveying system. Each machine is manufactured in stainless steel and is fitted with a highly efficient brushless motor.

Renmar Plastics Machinery is exhibiting at Interplas, Stand H90.