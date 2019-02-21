RIKUTEC Group launches industry's first all-plastic twin drum for transport of highly aggressive chemicals

RIKUTEC Group has launched the industrial packaging industry’s first all-plastic Twin Drum.

The all-plastic Drum stores and transports highly aggressive chemicals in a clean environment for a range of industrial markets including the pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries.

Compared to metal, the plastic-metal drums are corrosion resistance, high pressure resistance and 100 per cent recyclable.

The Twin Drum can withstand the 45-degree “on rim” drop test from 2.8 meters (9.2 ft) and absorbs the impact and energy from falls for the highest safety performance for transport.

× Expand RIKUTEC Group

The Twin Drum consists of a two-layer inner drum made of high-purity, totally virgin high-density polyethylene (HDPE) with no additives or stabilisers.

The two-layer outer drum is made of UV-stabilissed HDPE, providing safe 110 per cent secondary containment. The two tanks are inserted together and a hot plate welder joins the two tanks together with an HDPE cap.

All three drum structures are manufactured on RIKUTEC’s patented multilayer coextrusion blow moulding machine in a cleanroom environment at the company’s Westerwald, Germany plant.

Andreas Amberg, President of RIKUTEC America, said: “RIKUTEC has developed the highest rated dual-containment drum in the industry. This first all-plastic Twin Drum is the next generation of industrial packaging which sets a new benchmark for high purity with the lowest metal and particle content while meeting the highest safety standards.”