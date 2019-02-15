RJG Technologies receives consignment from Yizumi Machines

RJG Technologies has taken delivery of a Yizumi UN60A5 295/600 IMM machine on consignment.

The machine will be used in RJG’s Fundamentals of Systematic Moulding, Module One – Melt Preparation and Plasticisation, Module Two Process Control and Master Molder I courses.

Students will be able to interact with the machine in a variety of ways in order to put into practice what they learn in the classroom.

Andy Nicholls, RJG UK Training Manager said: “We are excited to be given the opportunity of using the Yizumi IMM in our training facility. It’s a new brand of machine for all of us. We have been running pre-training trials and are impressed with the user-friendly interface and excellent repeatability of the process and subsequent part quality.”

Richard Perry, Sales Director at STV Machinery, said: “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to work with RJG by supplying a machine to support their high-quality training courses.”

“Having the ability to place a Yizumi machine in front of a range of industry personnel at RJG’s premises is of great benefit, but we’re also really excited to be able to offer Yizumi customers the opportunity to experience one of RJG’s top training courses as part of the arrangement.”