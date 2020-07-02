Robinson’s Packaging invest millions in innovative new machinery

Robinson’s Packaging has invested in new machinery to cope with increasing demand from both existing clients and new customers.

The investment will increase production cell capabilities by more than 25 per cent.

Aligned to the groups manufacturing strategy, all new production technology has to deliver significant production efficiencies to remain competitive and be aligned to our sustainability road map.

The new machinery is installed in Unit 4 at Kirkby which has been transformed as part of a wider investment programme.

March Nigel Morley, Group Operations Excellence Director, said: “We have already seen significant performance benefits and improvement in energy costs resulting in huge reduction of 3341kg of Co2 emissions per year. The machine specification has been targeted to fast cycling high volume personal care and beverage products and gives production flexibility to produce almost anything our customer’s require."

Steve Haley, Managing Director, commented: “We are investing heavily across the business to improve our production efficiencies, our facilities to better serve our customer demands and to ensure we are a sustainable and environmentally responsible business. We are delighted to have won a range of exciting new clients as we continue to grow both here in the UK and Poland.”