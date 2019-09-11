Robot compatibility taken to the next level with OnRobot one-system solution

OnRobot has announced the release of a new end-of-arm-tooling interface to dramatically simplify automation, making it faster and easier for manufacturers to unlock the benefits of collaborative robots.

Now, with a single system, single platform for programming, and a single vendor relationship, manufacturers have access to a full range of tools, full robot compatibility, and virtually unlimited possibilities for collaborative applications.

This new one-system solution speeds deployment so manufacturers save time and money and can quickly realise the benefits of automation.

Along with the new one-system solution to simplify automation, OnRobot continues to improve its end-of-arm tooling to meet changing market demands.

The RG2 and RG6 grippers have been redesigned to be stronger, more sensitive, and easier to mount.

The grippers also now come with TUV certified Category 3 PLd safety guards.

Enrcio Krog Iversen, CEO of OnRobot, said: “Manufacturers are demanding more from their robotic applications, and end-of-arm tooling has become the key to optimising their investments.”

“This integration of our Quick Changer across our current product line-up makes it easier than ever to switch between tools and robot types, allowing flexibility and reducing downtime for more efficient production and faster automation ROI.”

“This brings us another step closer to a unified OnRobot one-system solution that makes it easy, fast, and cost-effective for manufacturers to build collaborative applications, no matter which robots they choose.”