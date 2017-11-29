Robots provide streamlined operation and quick ROI for plastics manufacturer

× Expand Talbot Tech

An injection moulding and thermoforming business based in New Zealand has installed two new robots to streamline its production process.

Talbot Technologies, which previously relied heavily on the manual handling of products, chose two flexible, six-axis UR10 robots from Denmark-based Universal Robots to perform in-mould modelling, transfer moulding, and co-moulding tasks.

“We had looked at other robots, however the strong ROI combined with its reliability and versatility made the UR10 a more desirable value proposition for us,” explained Steve Wilson, Executive Director of Talbot Technologies.

“The UR10s have enabled us to combine functions that previously occurred off-machine and on-machine and others which happen either prior to or post production, helping us streamline the process flow,” he continued.

Talbot Technologies says the robots have provided a return on investment within 12 months. The company says it is now planning on adding additional functions to what the robots currently do.