Roemheld announces new series of wedge clamping elements

Roemheld has supplemented its range of die clamping systems for presses, systems and injection moulding systems with a new series of robust wedge clamping elements.

Roemheld has developed a hydraulic model specifically for the fixing of upper dies which meets the highest of safety requirements.

An additional locking cylinder holds the wedge clamping bolt in position and prevents any inadvertent retractions.

Release of the clamping device is only possible once the locking mechanism has opened, which will ensure that the upper die is retained in position, even in the event of a pressure drop.

The wedge camping element itself comprises of a block cylinder with housing-guided clamping bolt, with an angled contact surface that creates a frictional connection in conjunction with angled die clamping edges.

A position control is integrated as a space saving measure to monitor the clamping and release position, as well as the status of the locking mechanism, while a notification is issued wherever there is no die available.

As the Roemheld wedge clamps are constructed as a variant system, they can be flexibly adjusted in accordance with respective customer requirements.

The standard range already includes seven designs with clamping force of 25 to 630 kN and cylinder dimensions of between 25 and 125mm.

The variant design guarantees cost-effective production, high parts availability and short delivery times.

As existing dies can often be retooled for wedge clamping with the introduction of wedge bars, the elements are also suitable for retrofitting.