Rotech solves plastic printing problem at Verplas

Rotech has proved that it is possible to produce clear white and black codes cost effectively on problematic HDPE surfaces through a project at UK plastic extrusions manufacturer Verplas.

The economical and compact iJet thermal inkjet overprinter has enabled the company to enhance print quality and satisfy traceability requirements on major customer contracts.

Besides producing energy efficient ducting products for the ventilation market, Verplas uses its extrusion and injection capabilities to design and mould bespoke plastic parts for customers.

At present, major contracts include producing cable guards and inner reels for adhesive tapes.

For traceability purposes, customers require each part to be coded with variable data such as date, production and batch codes as well as part numbers, while cable guards also have to be marked with the company’s contact details.

At the start of 2018, Verplas found that the cartridges for its existing coder were about to become obsolete, so had to begin a search for a replacement machines, but struggled to find a system that could code reliably without costing a large amount of money.

Martin Phillips, Technical Development Manager at Verplas, said: “Both of these parts are extruded from HDPE which is notoriously difficult to print onto. It is a very waxy material, which makes it impossible for standard inks to adhere to without spending an awful lot of money.”

“We looked at continuous inkjet but these printers are very expensive and need to be run continuously, otherwise the nozzles clog up. This didn’t suit our production pattern, as we only need to code once or twice a month, so instead we looked at TIJ. We approached several suppliers but none of them had any HDPE-compatible inks.”

A recommendation then led to Rotech, whose cartridge-based iJet series is compatible with ST-BLK and ST-WT links, enabling the creation of clear, long lasting codes on HDPE.

Steve Ryan, UK Sales Manager at Rotech, said: “White inks in particular are a problem as their aluminium oxide content makes them difficult to manipulate. However, advances have yielded alcohol-based ink formulations with the adhesive qualities necessary for coding on HDPE.”

“Drawing on these developments, we have designed cartridges to work specifically with our TIJ systems. Each cartridge contains a chip, which is read by the printer when the cartridge is inserted. The printer then automatically self-adjusts its parameters to optimise performance for that particular formulation.”

“This ability to configure the coder for different ink formulations makes a huge difference to performance, and our coders are unrivalled in the efficiency, reliability and quality they deliver.”