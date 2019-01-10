RP Technologies grow thanks to continued Borche UK support

RP Technologies has seen continued growth over the last six years thanks to continued support from its supplier, Borche UK.

Since 2012, RP has seen increasing demand for injection moulded components, leading to it investing over half a million pounds on eleven new injection moulding machines from Borche UK.

The machines range from 60 to 600 tonnes meaning RP can offer injection mouldings up to sizes of 1400mm by 700mm by 600mm with a shot weight of 2.3 kg.

Last year RP increased its capacity to manufacture larger tooling after investing in a Hurco CNC machining centre with a bigger machining envelope.