Rubix UK acquires Matara to expand mechatronics offering

Rubix UK has acquired Matara – a specialist supplier of industrial automation products to UK industry - as part of the Group’s network development strategy.

Matara believes it’s focus on linear automation components provides Rubix UK with a significantly expanded footprint in the mechatronics market.

As well as providing linear motion, pneumatics, aluminium extrusion and actuator system products, Matara’sin-house machine shop provides expert precision customisation services. These include cutting linear rails, building bespoke frames, machining ballscrews, assembling pneumatic cylinders and other ancillary solutions.

Matara’s well established customer base is made up of machine builders, systems integrators and end users.

Whilst continuing to operate independently, Matara will become a part of Rubix UK and provide a strong platform for Rubix to develop its UK’s mechatronics offer.

Reporting to Nigel Banks, MD Services Division, Rubix UK, the current MD, David Cox-Chanin, will remain in his role while co-owner Tracey Cox-Chanin has decided to step down from the business.

David Cox-Chanin said: “Joining Rubix is a significant opportunity to realise the full growth potential of Matara– something we felt we couldn’t do without the support and expertise of a larger group. Our existing customers, and our expanded customer base with Rubix, will enjoy the benefits of doing business with a focused specialist team, backed by the resources of the European market leader.”

Mark Dixon, CEO Rubix UK, added: “It is exciting for everyone involved. This helps us to make our plans for further expansion as a multi-specialist provider into mechatronics a reality. With Matara’s exceptional expertise and Rubix’s national and European market leadership in the field of industrial supplies and services, I am certain this represents a substantial opportunity for growth for both companies. It completely supports our ambition to be recognised not only for our value-added services but also for our diverse specialisations.”

Operating out of its purpose-built headquarters in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, Matara was founded in 1995, and currently employs 27 staff including ten specialist workshop technicians and three field sales technicians. It reported sales in excess of £5m in the year ended 31 March 2020.