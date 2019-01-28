RUCKS releases new continuous compression moulding system for efficient manufacture of organic sheets

RUCKS has offered a solution to high-manufacturing costs of organic sheets with the release of its new interval heating press technology.

In addition to its considerably higher cost-effectiveness, the process has the advantage of being able to reach temperature of 450°C effortlessly, as well as achieving high pressing forces, making it significantly more advantageous compared with double belt presses.

RUCKS interval heating press

The system primarily consists of six stations, of which the unwinding station prepares the material that is to be consolidated on rolls, meaning the six layers of material can be pressed into one organic sheet.

A feed table ensures that the layers are aligned correctly and the current material usage is always calculated on the control side using incremental length measurement.

Before the actual consolidation, the material is heated in a pre-press to approximately 100°C and pre-compressed with a press capacity of 3 kN, making it possible to process awkwardly shaped non-woven fabric in the machine.

The material is pulled semi-continuously through the press together with the separating sheets by the feeder arranged behind the press, which achieves theoretical speeds of 200mm per second.

Depending on the number and thickness of the layers, up to 1.7 metres of laminate can be produced per minute.

The core of the machine is the heating-cooling press with a press capacity of 2000 kN, which is fitted with a synchronised hydraulic system, which is constructed with four press cylinders with power and location control.

The machine, which is located at the Textile Research Institute in Saxony, can process glass fibres, carbon fibres, aramid fibres, natural fibres and hybrid non-woven fabrics.