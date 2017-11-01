Rutland Plastics invests in two new Engel machines for volume parts

× Expand Rutland Engel Bill Robbins of Engel UK (left) with Stuart Johnston, Director, Rutland Plastics

Rutland Plastics has invested in two new injection moulding machines following an increase in demand for volume technical mouldings, particularly from the medical sector.

The company purchased a 50- and 80-tonne Engel Victory tie-bar-less machines both equipped with Viper 6 linear robots in order to increase the efficiency of the manufacturing cells.

In recent years Rutland has embarked on a planned replacement programme for its existing machines, however, the two recently installed have come in order to fulfil this new demand from the market.

Rutland Plastics’ Director, Stuart Johnston, said the company’s decision to invest in these machines from Engel UK was a result of a successful long-standing partnership.

“Our philosophy is customer centric partnerships, but this also involves partnerships with our key suppliers and Engel are a long-standing partner of Rutland Plastics. The machine quality, unrivalled service and business philosophy align perfectly with our strategy and values,” Johnston explained.

“Since 1956 we have been building an enviable reputation for technical know-how, quality and reliability. As we grow and our facilities and technical teams evolve, we still aim to maintain the traditional values which our customers appreciate.”