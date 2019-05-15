SANITIZED AG invests in customer-specific development of antimicrobial masterbatches

× Expand SANITIZED AG

A new twin-screw extruder has begun operating in the TecCenter for processing standard polymers (bulk plastics) as well as technical polymers (engineering plastics).

Masterbatches of low to high-melt polymers in different formulations and the finished compound can be manufactured.

Two nozzle plates allow the extrusion of polymer strands and tapes for further examination of the antimicrobial effectiveness in the SANITIZED microbiology laboratory.

The company says the selection of the appropriate antimicrobial active ingredients depends on the defined protection goals, on their compatibility with the relevant processing methods of the semi-finished product suppliers or final customers and if they have an impact on the manufacturing procedure.

Renaud Houy, Head of Sales Polymer at SANITIZED AG, said: “Biofilms, fungi, pink stain or hospital pathogens: the protective aims for polymer products are highly individual, as are the production conditions. We are helping polymer processors to outline the entire production cycle and to test the antimicrobial efficacy.”