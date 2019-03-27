Sanko Gosei purchases new ENGEL machines

Sanko Gosei, producers of precision injection mouldings, have purchased new machinery from ENGEL.

The Skelmersdale based company use new technologies such as MuCell which can produce lightweight components that are low in weight, whilst retaining strength and quality.

Whilst the MuCell Foam injection moulding is proving particularly effective in automotive applications, Sanko Gosei are keen to point out that it has its relevance in other sectors in which they are active.

As high precision, low distortion and dimensionally stable mouldings are achievable, this enables the company to provide more solutions for their customers.

“When we embarked on this strategy of promoting lightweight components, particularly the automotive systems, we needed a partner with proven experience in the field. We were aware of the experience ENGEL had in this technology, particularly in the UK, which made them the ideal partner. In this regard, Engel is a provider of solutions, not just machines,” said Wayne Ash, Managing Director of the Sanko Gosei UK operation.

“In the purchase of the new machines, Sanko Gosei were not just looking to achieve excellent results with weight reduction, we were also considering energy efficiency and ways of supporting our efforts to meet our environmental key performance indicators. The energy consumption of the ENGEL machines has been the best of any of their competitors.”