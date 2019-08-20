Schubert Robotics receives prestigious order from Taiwan

Taiwanese manufacturer TCI will be using TLM packaging technology from Gerhard Schubert to package its functional drinks.

The renowned world market leader in top-loading packaging machines has distinguished itself with modular and efficient robot technology.

With this project, Schubert Robotics has received its second order since the opening of the subsidiary in Shanghai at the end of 2018, with a contract for a third order already signed.

Vincent Lin, Chairman of TCI, said: “It was especially important to us that we could use the machines to pack other formats and other products in the future without any problems.”

“The high-quality design of the machine is of enormous importance to us because we also want to communicate our high-quality standards to our customers.”