Sensata Technologies release new solid state relays

Sensata Technologies has launched a new range of Solid State Relay (SSR) products aimed at helping operators of injection moulding equipment to improve the quality, speed and output of their manufacturing operations.

Three new products in the Sensata Technologies SSR range include the NOVA22 DR45 series, a 60-Amp SSR with built-in over-voltage protection, the SOLICON DRC series that features an ultra-efficient thermal design, and the SeriesOne DR, a compact, HP-rated SSR that is ready to use.

SSRs have a variety of different uses in a typical machine, a single SSR can switch the barrel and mould heaters, for example, allowing for more precise temperature control.

The range can be used in the ejection unit to actuate the pins that eject the moulded part and help adjust the position of the tool and ensure the mould is accurately clamped.

The company says due to its solid state, the SSRs are preferred over their electromechanical counterparts because of their significantly extended life time, greater resistance to shock and vibration and faster switching.

The compact design and Rail Mount options also helps save cabinet space and extends reliability.