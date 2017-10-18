Sepro 'cinqches' new partnership deal and announces fifth record year

× Expand Sepro Sepro Group make the announcements at Fakuma

Sepro Group has announced it has signed a new partnership agreement with Haitian for the supply of three- and five-axis robots with plastic injection moulding machines throughout Europe.

Sepro’s control will be integrated into the injection moulding machine operator interface and the robots will be branded ‘Haitian by Sepro’.

The agreement, finalised in August, but initiated at K 2016, allows Haitian to meet increasing demand for robot/IMM packages.

“Through our agreement with Haitian International Germany, Sepro is proud to expand the range of robot choices available to moulders that use Haitian injection moulding equipment throughout Europe,” says Jean-Michel Renaudeau, CEO of Sepro Group.

“We are very proud of this new collaboration, it is a well-respected company and we do believe this will have a significant impact on our success in 2018.”

Xiang Linfa, General Manager of Haitian International Germany, added: “Through this cooperation we broaden our range of offers to include optimal solutions for automated processes, production cells, and production lines.”

A record year of sales

The news comes as Sepro revealed it is celebrating its fifth consecutive year of record sales, with an expected €125million Euros and around 20 percent year on year growth for 2017.

The company will deliver 3,000 robots this year and says the growth is a result of its collaboration with new partners, as well as global expansion.

“We are very proud that this will be our fifth record year in a row. The growth is really excellent at 20 percent,” Renaudeau continued.

“If we are lucky we will get another partnership this week, but we will of course let them announce it should that be the case.”

A future focus on ‘Openness’

Sepro also highlighted its “Open 4.0,” a company-wide commitment to delivering innovation, integration, connectivity and choice through intelligent next-generation robots and controls.

“All the talk today is about Industry 4.0 and the factory of the future,” said Renaudeau. “At Sepro, we believe that achieving connectivity between systems is just one part of a much larger challenge. To us, Industry 4.0 demands that people, machines, and companies ‘connect’ in much more significant and powerful ways, ways that allow them all to perform to their highest potential.”

Renaudeau calls that philosophy ‘Open 4.0’ and says it is clearly visible in his company’s business practices and the values that stand behind them.