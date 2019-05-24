Sepro Group and FANUC announce open integration partnership

The 100 per cent electric Roboshot injection moulding machines made be FANUC can now be equipped with Cartesian robots made by Sepro Group, and integrated into the moulding machine controls via Sepro Visual control.

This partnership aims to meet increasing demand for robot IMM packages, and will allow FANUC to benefit from Sepro’s know-how in the fields of Cartesian robots especially designed for the plastics industry.

The partnership is the twelfth of its kind for Sepro and confirms the Easy Package approach, which allows an increased connectivity between the moulding machine, the robot and the automation peripherals.

This flexible open integration allows an easy retrofit for the customers that are already equipped.