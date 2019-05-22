Sepro Group and Universal Robots announce new cobot partnership

Sepro Group, a global leader in the field of robots and industrial automation for the plastic industry, and Universal Robots, a market leader in cobots, have signed an agreement to collaborate in the fields of collaborative robotics and industrial simulation.

Under the terms of the partnership, Sepro Group will integrate its Visual control system with cobots supplied by Universal Robots.

The Visual control platform was developed by Sepro especially for robots used in plastics injection moulding machines.

All Sepro products, including co-branded lines, are controlled by Visual, providing the same user interface regardless of the type of robot.

Jean-Michel Renaudeau, CEO of Sepro Group, said: “I am enthusiastic to announce this partnership, which will expand our already extensive portfolio. Moreover, I believe that the combination of Sepro Group know-how with the ground-breaking collaborative technologies developed by Universal Robots will allow our customers even greater flexibility and choice in how they approach automation in the plastic injection process.”

Jürgen von Hollen, President of Universal Robots, said: “I am very excited about our new partnership with the Sepro Group targeting the plastic injection market.”

“Sepro has extensive experience and knowledge about how to automate the manufacturing processes and Universal Robots is the market leader in collaborative robots. Together, the two companies will be able to provide efficient, safe, and easy to use solutions for a wide range of customers within the plastic injection industry.”