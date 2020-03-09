Sesotec releases RAPID PRO-SENSE 6 freefall metal separator

Sesotec has extended its range of freefall metal separators with the RAPID PRO-SENSE 6.

The system is optimised for applications in the plastics industry, especially for granulate and compound producers.

The model features high detection accuracy, and logbook function allows full traceability.

RAPID PRO-SENSE 6 also contributes to a higher process reliability as it allows tool-free cleaning.

The separator is therefore optimally suited for compound producers who need frequent colour changes and short cleaning intervals.

It is also IoT-ready due to its Ethernet interface, and can be easily integrated in with the customer’s other software.