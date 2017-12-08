Seven new injection moulding machines in six months see Stroud Group set for growth

× Expand Cotsworld Plastics

The Stroud Group has invested in seven new injection moulding machines in six months as it sets its sights on growth for its plastics division.

The Group, which is comprised from a metal pressings company, Stroud Metal, and plastics moulding company, Cotsworld Plastics, made the machine purchases as part of an ongoing replacement programme and investment in extra capacity.

The investment includes new 60t, 90t and 150t Haitian ‘Zeres’ presses, 160t and a 320t Haitian ‘Mars Series 2’ machines and two Boy 25t and 35t machines.

Cotsworld Plastics was purchased by the Stroud Group in 2016. The acquired company has built up 40 years experience in the production of complex, high-end technical parts, miniature mouldings, metal insert components and lead frame over mouldings.

Matthew Large, Owner of the Group said the purchase last year would eliminate both cost and risk from customers’ supply chains, whist reducing the number of suppliers.

He added that the continued investment in the plastics division put the Group in a good position to grow its market share within both the plastics, metal components and metal/plastic over-moulded manufacturing sectors.