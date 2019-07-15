SICA releases new TRKC 160E electric saw

SICA has released its new TRKC 160E planetary saw with hydraulic cutting devices, created specifically for cutting in an extrusion line without removing material from HDPE and PP-R pipes.

The machines are equipped with a first cutting arm with a circular idle blade, and a second arm to support the pipe during the cutting process itself.

The circular idle blade generally guarantees less coercive action on the pipe, less friction, and reduced overheating of the material when compared with a classic knife or fixed tool.

The counter-rollers, which are in constant contact with the surface of the pipe to be cut, prevent any bending, guarantees greater overall rigidity to the structure of the machine, and in general greater precision in separating the material.