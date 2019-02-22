Sigma Engineering announces Sigmasoft Virtual Molding software

Sigma Engineering has announced the introduction of its Sigmasoft Virtual Molding software and its Autonomous Optimization technology.

Sigmasoft works as a virtual injection moulding machine and allows the user to test different set-ups and new concepts without risk.

The software also has the possibility to conduct a virtual DoE, where different geometry and process parameter variations can be compared and evaluated in a single calculation.

In this instance, the user can easily answer various question on the part and process upfront during the design stage without conducting tests on an injection moulding machine.

With the possibility to conduct a virtual DoE, the user can rely on Sigmasoft during the design of parts, moulds and processes.

The software provides an easy to use tool to answer questions arising on topics such as the ideal injection point, temperature layout of the mould, or the optimum cycle time, therefore allowing the user to make decisions on a sound basis and helps to reduce trials on the machine and iterations for the mould significantly.