Sigma Plastics adds four new NGR recycling lines

Sigma Plastics, manufacturers of flexible packaging products servicing the industrial, food, medical, and converter film markets, is increasing its recycling capacity with the addition of four new NGR high output recycling lines.

× Expand NGR S:GRAN Recycling Line

The four S:GRAN 125 machines will be delivered in May 2018 and will reprocess over four million pounds per month of film scrap from its in-house film production.

The new recycling lines represent an investment of nearly $3 million (approx. £2.2 million) and will be installed at Sigma Plants in Pompano Beach, FL, Spartanburg, SC, Jacksonville, FL and Nashville, TN.

NGR, supplier of recycling lines says the new lines will give Sigma the highest value from its film scrap by using the reprocessed material directly into new film production.

As the largest single customer of NGR, the Sigma Group has over 40 NGR recycling machines operating at plants in the US and Canada.