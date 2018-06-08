Silvergate invests in new extrusion line

Silvergate Plastics has installed a new twin screw, clamshell design extrusion line at its masterbatch manufacturing facility in Wrexham, North Wales.

This latest investment is part of the company’s sustainable growth strategy, responding to increasing market demands for faster processing timescales without compromising on quality.

When installed, the technologically advanced clamshell extrusion line will increase capacity at the facility by 10 per cent.

The investment also coincides with the company’s plans to further its reach across Europe, as Silvergate is actively looking for European agents and distributors who can proactively manage opportunities in mainland Europe.

Maintaining Silvergate’s short lead times were intrinsic to the selection process when purchasing the new extruder and the company says the clamshell design was chosen as it can be thoroughly cleaned and maintained efficiently between orders, reducing downtime.

“Obviously all our lines are comprehensively cleaned between orders now but the clamshell design will significantly reduce the time it takes to do so. This means we can respond to complex orders without hesitation, as this line will be ready to accommodate colour and material changes incredibly quickly,” said Sandy Bergeson, Managing Director of Silvergate Plastics.

“By leveraging the technological benefits offered by this new extrusion system, we are able to respond to ever-increasing demand and process many strictly controlled products in a relatively short timeframe.”