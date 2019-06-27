Simcon makes Arburg injection moulding machines even smarter

Arburg has set a new milestone in assistance functions with the integration of a mould filling simulation in the Gestica control system of its Allrounder injection moulding machines.

For this sophisticated project, Arburg collaborated with simulation experts Simcon, which boasts years of experience in the injection moulding industry.

Dr Eberhard Duffner, Director of Research and Development at Arburg, said: “During development of the Gestica, our objective was to bring more operating assistance into the control system.”

“Our 4.set-up assistance packaging already supports installation technicians actively during set-up and parameter entry. The integrated mould filling simulation, however, goes much further.”

“The machine becomes even smarter, as it knows the part it’s producing.”