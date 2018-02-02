Simar to supply AB Systems on UK distro deal for handling equipment

AB Systems has secured an exclusive UK distribution agreement with handling machinery maker Simar.

Simar materials handling equipment includes FDA-approved and ATEX-rated solutions,

ATEX is a safety standard designed to protect employees from explosion risk, and only equipment with this rating is allowed to be used in environments with potentially hazardous atmospheres, such as those found in some manufacturing facilities handling dust-containing materials and powders.

Consequently, the availability of FDA-approved and ATEX-rated equipment has been limited to a relatively small number of suppliers. With the Simar range, AB Systems aims to give manufacturers more choice when sourcing products.

Milton Shelley, Technical Sales Director at AB Systems, said: “Part of AB Systems’ strategy for giving manufacturers access to more efficient, better performing and competitive ancillaries solutions is to bring an increasing, but highly selective, number of OEM brands to the UK market. Simar helps us to achieve this goal. The company’s range of material handling equipment is exceptional in terms of build quality and performance, and carries FDA and ATEX approval. Having worked in plastic, food and pharmaceuticals manufacturing for years, I know that clients will be delighted to have a wider pool of niche products available to them.”

Simar’s range has central conveying systems, dehumidifying and hot air dryers, hopper loaders (and weighing/mixing), crystallisers, and special clean room systems. As would be expected, build quality and performance are exemplary, and all products are characterised with Simar’s pioneering innovation. For example, Simar’s eDry desiccant dryer uses newly developed ECO technology to drastically reduce regeneration frequency from up to seven times per working day to just once, thereby dramatically increasing energy efficiency while minimising wear and tear. The e-Dry PLC control allows for complete, real-time traceability of the entire drying process, including dew point, material usage, energy consumption, recipe database and management, ethernet interface, and scheduled maintenance. The eDry is Industry 4.0 ready and ideally suited for users in the automotive industry.