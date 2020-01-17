Solvay unveils Double Diaphragm Forming automated demonstrator line

Solvay has announced the completion of its Double Diaphragm Forming (DDF) demonstrator line located at its Heanor site.

The fully automated line, combined with Solvay’s fast curing technologies, goes from raw material to cured parts within a three minute takt time, opening new opportunities for high-rate composite part manufacture.

During a customer event with over 150 composite industry experts in attendance, Solvay shared its industrialisation strategy before presenting its DDF technology and unveiling the new demonstrator line which will be used to develop, de-risk, and validate the suitability of the technology for customers’ applications.

Carmelo Lo Faro, President of Solvay Composite Materials Global Business Unit, said: “Solvay’s R&I team has achieved a key milestone in the industrialisation of composites, developing and building a line that illustrates the vast possibilities and increased rate capabilities that automation brings to both the automotive and aerospace industries.”

“The huge market interest we are receiving is testimony to our team’s vision for the future of the composites industry.”