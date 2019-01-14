Starlinger offers greater efficiency for film recyclers with recoSTAR dynamic 145

Starlinger recycling technology has supplemented is well-established recycling line recoSTAR dynamic with a seventh machinery size.

The recoSTAR dynamic 145 bridges the gap between the recoSTAR dynamic 125 and 165, and is designed for approximately one tonne of regranulate and shows an optimal cost-benefit ratio.

The recoSTAR dynamic line is extremely versatile and permits a customised setup, and able to work with industrial and post-consumer waste, as well as humid or heavy printed material.

A central component is the SMART feeder, which on top of drying and condensing the material ensures a homogenous mixing ratio.

Recyclers of post-consumer and heavily printed film also operate the highly efficient degrassing unit C-VAC, which is positioned after the filter and can be controlled independently from the main extruder.

In the C-VAC, the melt surface is increased by 300 per cent, which allows the efficient removal of gases and prevents air from being trapped inside the regranulate.

This is especially important for film recyclers because ink, humidity and contamination can lead to higher formation of gases during the extrusion process.

Another benefit is the rECO package of the recoSTAR dynamc, as it saves costs and protects the environment through a ten per cent reduction in energy consumption.