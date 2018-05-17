SteriTouch installs laser flash machine at South Wales site

SteriTouch has installed a laser flash machine at its site in South Wales, following the recent launch of the Konduct brand of thermal polymers.

The Netzsch LFA447 flash machine utilises a technique whereby the front face of a sample is heated by a light pulse from a xenon source and the subsequent temperature rise on the rear surface is measured using an infrared detector.

Thermal diffusivity and conductivity of the material can be determined from the analysis of the resulting data and in conjunction with measured values of specific heat.

The flash method allows for considerably faster measurements compared to traditional steady-state methods.

SteriTouch says the acquisition of the laser flash machine will enable the company to support the development of the Konduct brand of thermally conductive polymers by allowing accurate and rapid measurement of thermal diffusivity/conductivity at temperatures up to 300 °C.