Stratasys introduces new mid-range 3D printer

Stratasys has unveiled its new J826 3D printer at 3DEXPERIENCE World.

The J826 is around of the price of other J8-series PolyJet printers, and includes full PANTONE-Validated colour and multi-material 3D printing.

The J826 is particularly suited for enterprises with mid-volume modelling requirements in industries such as consumer goods and electronics, automotive, and educational institutions.

Shamir Shoham, Vice President for the PolyJet Business Unit at Stratasys, said: “We believe that exceptional resolution, full colour, multiple materials, and high productivity should not be the province of the few.”

“That’s why we extended the power of our world-class J8-series 3D printers to our new J826, addressing the needs of mid-volume enterprise shops and educational institutions at a lower price.”