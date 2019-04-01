Stratasys set to transform industrial-grade 3D printing with newest addition to the F123 Series

Stratasys has released the Stratasys F120 3D Printer, which is set to bring industrial 3D printing to the masses, backed by simple controls, remote self-monitoring, exclusive 3D printing hardware, and extremely high levels of reliability and repeatability.

Allowing for multiple uses in a single system, the F120 can support everything from rapid prototyping and tooling to full manufacturing, and thanks to an ability to print up to three times faster than competitive solutions and tested 24/7 performance, large filament boxes allow for up to 250 hours of uninterrupted printing.

Omer Krieger, EVP Products at Stratasys, said: “For more than three decades, Stratasys has set the standard for performance, reliability and accuracy in industrial-level 3D printing technology.”

“Some of the largest names in automotive, aerospace and healthcare count on us to deliver repeatable and accurate 3D prints for both prototypes and end-use parts.”

“The F120 3D printer introduces this cutting-edge technology to even the most basic users, transcending many entry-level machines, never before has it been this easy to put 3D printing to work for everyone, from students preparing for the industry to the smallest design studio, through full-scale prototyping department putting tools at designers’ fingertips.”

“While many analysts report the entry-level 3D printing segment has grown significantly, we note organisations struggle with building production-level models on the first or second try, at the reliability and repeatability of high-end systems.”

“This puts smaller designers and academic institutions at significant disadvantage. The Stratasys F120 printer meets the needs of customers, providing engineering and design groups with highly productive part printing, whether they’re across the hall or around the globe.”