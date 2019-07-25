Stratos Precision Engineering installs Chick Indexing Subsystem

Stratos Precision Engineering has doubled its productivity and virtually eliminated scrap in plastic component production thanks to a Chick Indexing System.

It comprises of a Multi-Lok having four faces, each carrying a twin-position Qwik-Lok clamp that secures two parts at once against a central jaw each time the handle is wound to closure.

The arrangement is mounted horizontally on a fourth CNC axis comprising a Haas HRT210 rotary table and a Chick tailstock.

The operator is now able to fixture eight plastic billets at a time, leave it for an hour, and return to unload eight machined parts on three faces, ready for a second operation to mill away material from the back face.

Jonathan Caple, Managing Director and joint owner of Stratos Engineering, said: “We are delighted with the efficiency of the new Chick workholding system and so is our customer.”

“They visited to see the new production process and have been so impressed that the occasional bottlenecks and supply interruptions have been eliminated that it prompted them to award us additional work.”