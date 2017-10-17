Success in all-electric and automation as Wittmann Battenfeld looks to end 2017 on a high

× Expand EcoPower Xpress 400 EcoPower Xpress 400

Wittmann Battenfeld has credited sales of all-electric injection moulding machinery and automation equipment as two of the drivers behind an eight percent growth in revenue for the firm in 2017.

Speaking at the Fakuma trade fair in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Michael Wittmann said the expected sales revenues of €405 million EUR was “a really nice development” for the company, adding it anticipates this growth to continue in 2018.

In terms of success by region, Wittmann said that European markets, such as Poland, Spain and France remained “very good”, with Mexico and India also performing well.

Injection Moulding offering

In order to demonstrate the capabilities of the company’s all-electric offering, it is displaying an EcoPower Xpress 400 machine at Fakuma. This high-speed, functional machine was shown for the first time as a prototype at K 2016. It has now been developed to series production and will be available on the market in the clamping force sizes of 400 and 500 tons from autumn this year.

The EcoPower Xpress is a high-speed, all-electric machine model primarily geared to the requirements of the packaging and thin wall industry. It features highly dynamic drive axes for injection, as well as closing and opening designed for fast movements and ultimate control accuracy. “Moreover, extremely high energy efficiency is achieved by using servo drives,” Michael Wittmann explained.

Automation and Robotics strong

Also credited with Wittmann’s successful year, the company’s automation developments were also highlighted by Michael Wittmann.

The company is demonstrating its new control system for robots, known as ‘R9’, at Fakuma, which features ‘digital twin’ technology which can simulate real processes for simulation and test purposes.

In addition, the company’s booth features the second model in its new ‘Primus’ series of robots, the Primus 14, which is ideally suited for pick and place applications on machines with clamping forces from 50 – 150 tons. The range was first launched last year and Wittmann said it had been a “huge success.”

In another development, Wittmann is also showing the first model of its new ‘WX’ robot series, designed as a result of the increasing importance of automation in the automotive and white goods industries. The new WX163, in its basic configuration, can handle a load of 45 kg.

Expansions to continue

At the show, Wittmann Battenfeld’s Georg Tinschert said the company would continue to invest in the development of its production sites in order to keep up with demand for its products.

“There are many different expansions going on,” Tinschert said. “Not least at our plant in Kottingbrunn in which we are investing significantly.”

The company announced earlier this year that it is investing €15 million EUR (approx. £13 million GBP) in both its production plant and the administrative area, which will be extended and remodelled. The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.