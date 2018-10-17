Sumitomo Demag launches “new era” all-electric machine for high speed parts

× Expand Sumitomo Demag

Sumitomo Demag has launched the IntElect S, its latest all-electric machine for high speed parts in what it says marks a “new era” in its portfolio.

In the high-speed segment up to 1,800 kN both standard and high-speed machines will now run with all-electric drive technology.

“Our experience with about 60,000 all-electric machines delivered company-wide has shown us that it was time for a step ahead,” said Sumitomo Demag’s CEO, Gerd Liebig.

“Our in-house drive technology has advanced to a level that delivers not only fast cycle times and unparalleled process stability but also guarantees maximum energy efficiency.”

The high-speed, all-electric IntElect S injection moulding machines are available with clamping forces between 500 kN and 1,800 kN and with injection speeds between 350 and 500 mm/s.

They are specially built for high-speed applications with cycle times between three and 10 seconds. Sumitomo Demag says thanks to its optimised configuration of motors and drives, this model outperforms standard IntElect machines in terms of mould movements, injection and metering speeds and ejector movements, which translates into significantly reduced cycle times.

“We are perfectly prepared for high-speed engineering applications,” Product Manager, Peter Gladigau, explained, “and extensive lifecycle tests under extremely harsh conditions have proven the superior performance and reliability of our IntElect S. This machine's characteristics come into their own when it is used for medical engineering applications. As such, we consider it a substantial enhancement of our solution portfolio.”

At Fakuma, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag is premiering an IntElect S 130/520-450 with a package of options specially developed for medical engineering requirements, ensuring a clean production environment. The 32-cavity pipette application focuses on quality assurance, traceability and supports customers with their product validation.