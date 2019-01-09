Sumitomo Demag releases new programme to optimise productivity and reduce waste

Sumitomo Demag has released a new programme for its IntElect series, for smoother ejection of moulded components from all-electric injection moulding machines.

The programme synchronises the ejector and mould speed, shortening the mould open time to optimise productivity, improve component quality, and reduce avoidable plastic waste.

× 1 of 3 Expand When not in sync, components can drop from the top row and get caught on the lower mould cavities as the tool closes × 2 of 3 Expand Components can also ricochet off the fixed mould face, delaying mould closure and affecting cycle time × 3 of 3 Expand By synchronising the ejector and mould speed on, parts drop in a central line out of the mould space Prev Next

The programme allows machine operators to select the ideal setting for the ejection of moulding components to ensure they have cleared the mould space before the moulding cycle starts again.

Nigel Flowers, Managing Director of Sumitomo Demag, said: “All-electric moulding cycle times are getting faster and faster. This is great for productivity and mass moulders. In an ideal world the parts are ejected with zero inertia and drop in a central line out of the mould space. However, when the toggle clamp operates faster the ejector mechanism, there’s less control over how and where the moulded components will fall.”

Product Manager Peter Gladigau said: “Although the synchronised mould open time is 0.1 seconds more than when ejector synchronicity isn’t applied, because there is no pause time, is actually faster and smoother. Additionally, it allows for continuous operation, thus increasing production productivity.”