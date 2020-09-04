Sumitomo (SHI) Demag stays on ‘multi’ trend by ‘opening up new windows of opportunity’

According to the latest report issued by Transparency Market Research, the global market for multi-component moulding is anticipated to reach US$ 11.58 billion by 2024[i].

The automotive industry commands the bulk share of the market, accounting for approximately 30% of European demand for multi-component parts. This sector looks set to remain strong, driven by advancements in touchscreen electronics and the advent of sophisticated multi-face tooling that allows for in-mould finishing and assembly.

The trend here is towards producing a single component that would have historically required several separately moulded parts and off-mould processes. For example, by combining multi-component moulding with touchscreen technology, a car dashboard can be moulded as a single element with the HMI functionalities sandwiched between the plastic.

But although automotive parts account for the majority of applications, other industries – medical devices, consumer goods, packaging and electronics – are predicted to experience the biggest growth in multi-component moulding over the next five years.

September 2019 saw the launch of the IntElect2 Multi, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s most advanced multi-component electric machine yet. This new machine addresses the global movement towards more complex parts that feature two different materials.

× Expand Sumitomo (SHI) Demag machine

With its dynamic motor design, the IntElect2 Multi promises an increase in production output of up to 20%, a reduction in energy consumption of up to 60% and faster ROI – typically around 18 months – compared to its predecessor.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag believes the machine fills a gap in the market for a more compact, energy efficient, multi-component injection moulding system.

The IntElect2 Multi includes an advanced mould safety system as standard, featuring high resolution sensors built into the toggle system itself, the machine can detect even the slightest change in force patterns and respond accordingly.

Additionally, the machine assists moulders in monitoring ejector force, enabling the detection of parts and mould elements that have jammed, issues that arise with wear in the ejector system and broken ejector rods.

With the market set to expand by a steady CAGR of 6.5% in the next four years, the resurgence of multi-component is clearly here to stay.

Nigel Flowers concludes: “As well as opening up new windows of opportunity for creating more sustainable components, the process helps to strip costs out of production and assembly and also helps to enhance consumer brands from an aesthetic point of view. As all-electric multi-shot injection moulding technology comes of age, the barriers to entry – mainly around complexity and cost – are being eroded, making multi-component manufacturing commercially viable and lucrative in new applications.”

[i] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/2-shot-injection-molding-market.htm