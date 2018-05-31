Sumitomo (SHI) Demag to choose Piovan Group as an advanced partner

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has announced it will become advanced partners with the Piovan Group and its brands.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag will offer a variety of Piovan downstream solutions from all product ranges, allowing sales outlets to provide machines and downstream equipment from one source.

The relevant equipment was selected from Piovan’s general portfolio and adapted to suit the Sumitomo (SHI) Demag machine series.

The cooperation will initially cater to European markets and gradually accommodate to global regions.

Both companies will continue as independent suppliers catering to different markets.

Gerd Liebig, CEO at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, said: “The Piovan Group is the perfect partner because they offer a complete portfolio of downstream technology with a very high quality and performance level and a real global network.”

Filippo Zuppichin, Group Managing Director at Piovan, adds: “With their core competencies, both manufacturers can support each other, because their requirements in terms of technology, quality and performance are as identical as their strict focus on their customers.”