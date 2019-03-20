SynthoTec installs Kawasaki RS20N robot

SynthoTec has installed a Kawasaki RS20N robot to aid production.

The Kawasaki RS-20N is a medium-duty robot with a 20kg payload, a horizontal reach of 1,725mm and a vertical lifting capability of 3,078mm.

Regarded as a high-speed machine, the robot still achieves a repeatable accuracy of +/- 0.05mm at maximum lift/reach.

In the SynthoTec application it has proved to be working to a tolerance of 0.02mm over thousands of daily cycles.

Brushless AC servomotors are used throughout and the RS-20N is suitable for operation in environments where good IP ratings are needed.

× Expand SynthoTec Kawasaki’s RS-20N robot goes into the demoulding machine to collect more completed bearing cages.

The robot’s wrist is certified to IP67, with the arm to IP65, and the unit offers added versatility, with options of either floor or wall mounting as standard.

Graham Ward, Managing Director, said: “Robots are an integral part our business, as is our desire to continue developing in-house automation solutions to exactly meet our own needs. It is just one of many facets that allows us to retain absolute responsibility for the quality of end product for which our business is respected by customers.”

Jon Hart, Synthotec Project Engineer, added: “Working with Kawasaki Robotics on this project hasn’t just allowed us to achieve every one of our objectives: it has also allowed us to ‘future-proof’ our systems, too. The Kawasaki system can be easily expanded on, which means that, as we grow, our robot capability also grows for some time to come and we can do it ourselves on demand.”