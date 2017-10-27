Taylor Engineering of Rochdale buys 2000 tonne Negri Bossi giant

Taylor Engineering and Plastics has acquired a Negri Bossi VH2000 machine to increase its large size moulding capacity.

Originally named Taylor Patterns, the business was formed in 1949 as patternmakers and toolmakers to the automotive sector. Moulding and painting processes were introduced throughout the sixties and seventies to meet the emerging demands for OEM products requiring plastic enclosures. By 1977, TEP was established in its current format and continued its expansion with further injection moulding, structural foam moulding (ESF), DCPD technologies and the development of its painting and finishing facilities.

With a recent increase in production requirements, Taylor installed a Negri Bossi VH2000 tonne machine. This installation has provided TEP with capacity to better service existing customers and provide opportunities for new customers. Rodney Taylor, chairman, said: “This current investment along with two smaller machines of 110 and 210 tonne will complement the existing wide range of moulding capability set alongside our Technical Coatings Division that will provide ‘A’ Class finishes to Tier 1 OEMs across a broad range of industries.”

The new Negri Bossi Bi-Power VH2000 tonne giant is a two-platen hybrid machine with small footprint and very low energy consumption. The machine has an electric screw drive allowing all movements to be overlapped to reduce cycle times and provide a higher level of productivity.