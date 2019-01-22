Telsonic launches TelsoFlex control software for ultrasonic welding systems and automation lines

Telsonic has launched its TelsoFlex control software, which can be used across the full range of ultrasonic welding machines available from Telsonic, as well as within bespoke automation lines.

The new control system us based upon a modular and customisable architecture making it ideally suited for use in Telsonic plastic welding, metal melding, and cut’n’seal systems across a diverse range of manufacturing sectors.

TesloFlex is designed to be used within a wide range of production concepts, from basic systems to high performance welding presses, either standalone or within fully automated manufacturing lines.

The features of the system include different welding modes such as time, energy, power and path together with the capability to configure multi-stage amplitude and power profiles.

Quality windows can be set for a range of welding parameters and the system also incorporates a comprehensive statistical evaluation package.

The system is Industry 4.0 Smart Factory ready, enabling the export of production and process data from the Telsonic system to a remote PC or factory ERP system.