Tesco to remove plastic-wrap for multipack tins

In an effort to cut down on waste Tesco has announced it will be removing plastic wrapping from its multipack tins

The supermarket chain will be working with the likes of Heinz and Green Giant to replace plastic-wrapped multipacks with multi-buy deals.

As reported by the BBC the supermarket giant says it will remove 350 tonnes of plastic a year from the environment.

The changes will occur on 2 March 2020 when Tesco will stop ordering more plastic-wrapped multipacks. Although some items will remain on the shelves as Tesco sells down remaining stocks.

More than 40% of Tesco customers buy tinned multipacks, with 183,000 sold across its stores every day. Multipacks of baked beans, tuna, tinned tomatoes and soup are among the most frequently-bought grocery items in the UK, it said.

Fiona Nicholls, ocean plastics campaigner for Greenpeace UK, told the BBC: "It's great that Tesco are getting rid of multipack plastic packaging that's completely pointless and are also pressuring their branded suppliers like Heinz and Branston to do the same.”

She added: "This is such an easy, common sense first step that all supermarkets should have done this long ago. We urge retailers to end the nonsense of double-plastic packaging on all products straight away, and be bolder by introducing reusable and refillable packaging."