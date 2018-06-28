TH Plastics exhibited its new Box Filling Station at PDM

TH Plastics exhibited its new Box Filling Station at PMD 2018, allowing visitors to see the new product in action.

The Box Filling Station loads boxes into one side where they are filled with a precise number of parts before being moved along the production line, eliminating the need for manual weighing or manual counting.

If any issues arise, such as more boxes being required, an alarm will sound to alert the operator.

The TH Plastics team, the sole UK supplier of Moretto products, also exhibited the Italian manufacturer’s new unique Inline Moisture Meter systems, loss-in-weight GRAMIXO dosing system and the new DPK gravimetric doser.

The compact loss-in-weight additive dosing unit is suitable for intermittent or continuous dosing of small quantities of colour or additives into a flow base material.

With its precise control, this new dosing unit solves the problem of overdosing, achieving dosing accuracy up to 0.3 per cent, allowing processors to avoid unnecessary wastes of expensive additives.

Dave Middleton, Technical Director at TH Plastics, said: “The exhibition stand was like a trove of new machinery. We had lots on interest in all the new products and over the coming days and weeks, we will be following up on all the leads we have received.”