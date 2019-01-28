The University of Chester’s I2C project installs new Kawasaki robot

The University of Chester’s Innovation to Commercialisation project (I2C) has installed a Kawasaki robot, the new duAro twin-arm Collaborative Robot.

The instalment is part of its industry-leading project to introduce Cheshire or Warrington based SMEs to the advantages offered by automation and manufacturing.

As it is the latest generation of SCARA robots and is designed to co-exist in the workplace alongside human personnel, duAro can be programmed to perform tasks which are typically undertaken on production and assembly lines, including ‘pick and place’, the dispensing or application of adhesives and sealants, material removal, machine tending and materials handling.

Part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, the project also boasts various features including masterclasses.

“Working with Kawasaki is a great opportunity for our I2C beneficiaries, they are manufacturing professionals and so are our project Engineers,” said Barry Gleave, Senior Project Engineer.

“The primary objective for I2C is to provide SMEs with the knowledge and skills that can help them design things better, manufacture them more efficiently and get them to market soonest with the best prospects of success.”