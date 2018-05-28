Thermal Exchange releases new UltraChill range of Industrial Process Chillers

Thermal Exchange has released its new UltraChill range of Industrial Process Chillers.

The compact, energy efficient units are suitable for a wide range of process cooling applications and industry sectors, including automotive, engineering, food and drinks production, pharmaceutical and plastics.

The UltraChill ranges from 0.89 to 160 kW and has a wide range of standard options enabling easy adaption to best suit individual processes and applications.

All units come with a fully corrosion resistant, nonferrous coolant circuit, including powerful circulating pump and high efficiency, copper brazed, stainless steel plate heat exchanger.

The advanced digital controller with diagnostics and alarms, provides a comprehensive user interface.