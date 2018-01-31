Thysis Technical Mouldings invests in new loading and drying system

× Expand Intellicare

Thysis Technical Mouldings, based in Stamford Bridge, near York, has installed a new, centralised system for materials handling and drying.

The company, which manufactures using a range of thermoplastics on machines ranging from 22 to 820 tons says the new machinery is part of an overall investment plan that has already led to increase in performance.

The new modular centralised system for handling and drying material includes a central loading system and bank of dehumidifier driers provided and installed by Intelicare Limited, the UK agents for the Italian manufacturer New Omap srl.

Intelicare says the system can control up to 40 material receivers and four vacuum blowers. Material is conveyed to the receivers using dehumidified air. Vacuum blowers may be side channel, multi-stage or lobed and are sized according to the required airflow, distances and material throughput. At Thysis, suitably-sized cyclone filters have also been installed in addition to the large centralised filter to both protect the blowers and prevent the circulation of dust in the workplace. These also dramatically reduce the cleaning intervals of the bag filter.

The equipment installed at Thysis comprises a centralised feeding system to the injection moulding machines, a 5.5kW vacuum blower with cyclone and large cloth filter, insulated hoppers and line clearance valves to each material line. In addition, two dehumidifier dryers are installed; a WDM 270 Honeycomb rotating drum dryer feeding two 300 litre hoppers, each with receiver and a MDM 500 Desiccant dryer feeding two 600 litre hoppers, each with receiver.

“The Intelicare central loading and drying has been an excellent investment. Material throughput per hour has increased, rejects have reduced, the finished product quality and appearance has improved significantly, and the workplace is permanently clean and tidy; fit for customer visits at any time,” commented Terry Goodwin, Thysis’ Technical Director.