Timloc Building Products invests in four new Yizumi injection moulding machines from STV Machinery

Timloc Building Products has made a considerable investment to purchase four Yizumi injection moulding machines from STV Machinery.

The significant investment in Yizumi machines and other state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment has been high on Timloc’s agenda, and has enabled the company to keep pace with increasing demand for its products and expand into new areas.

The four machines, ranging from 120t to 1000t clamp force are situated at Timloc’s new site, Timloc House.

Michael Lead, Divisional Managing Director at Timloc, said: “Investment in state-of-the-RT manufacturing equipment has been our agenda for a while now. The new machines will enable us to keep pace with the increasing demand for our products and allow us to expand into other new areas.”

“We have recently launched InvisiWeep, our almost invisible wall weep and we plan to launch more new products in the coming months. The new machines will help us to do this.”

Richard Perry, Sales Director at STV Machinery, said: “It’s a great opportunity for STV Machinery to be part of the ongoing investment at Timloc Build Products.”

“We’re extremely confident in Yizumi machines and proud to be their exclusive agent in the UK and Ireland. Working with a company as prestigious as Timloc is a true testament to our reputation and confidence in our experience, knowledge and our passion for providing a personal service.”