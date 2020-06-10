TOMRA Recycling releases its latest sorting solutions via digital celebration

Yesterday (9 June 2020) marked the digital launch of TOMRA Sorting Recycling latest advanced sorting solutions.

Under the theme of ‘Symphony of all Sorts’, the company formally launched two brand new products, TOMRA’s new generation technology AUTOSORT and AUTOSORT SPEEDAIR, and also outlined plans for the forthcoming launch of a third new solution, AUTOSORT CYBOT.

The product launches were originally due to take place at IFAT 2020, but with the event cancelled due to COVID-19, TOMRA adapted its plans and instead launched the new products on a digital platform.

Experts from across TOMRA’s global teams delivered presentations about the latest products to approximately 1000 digital delegates world-wide, including representatives from a number of international and regional press titles including BP&R.

Its new generation AUTOSORT system is a highly ultra-compact versatile sensor-based sorting system which can be used across a vast range of material sorting applications. The system can be easily integrated into any existing or new sorting processes, as a great number of initial pilot projects have confirmed.

Being equipped with the broadest range of sensors and using data to classify objects, the machine is capable of separating materials which are difficult, or even impossible to separate using conventional technologies. Incorporated as standard in the latest AUTOSORT is TOMRA’s SHARP EYE technology which increases the light efficiency while maintaining the same energy consumption, enhances sorting sharpness and improves the separation of difficult to target fractions.

The unit also incorporates the latest and improved version of TOMRA’s unique and patented advanced FLYING BEAM sensing technology which delivers a range of benefits. Better light efficiency enables higher performance at low operating costs; compact design enables flexible and easy installation; and enhanced light signal efficiency results in improved detection.

Optional technologies include the new DEEP LAISER which stands out for its compactness and flexible range of uses. Its object recognition enables a deeper sorting sharpness to significantly improve the performance of the sorting process. Another application area is the use of Artificial Intelligence via Deep Learning. DEEP LAISER is one of the first fully integrated Deep Learning systems on the market.

Delegates of TOMRA’s digital launch event also found out about another new product developed by TOMRA, AUTOSORT SPEEDAIR, an additional component to TOMRA’s AUTOSORT range.

AUTOSORT SPEEDAIR is a highly customisable system designed to stabilise light materials such as plastic films or paper on a highspeed conveyor, thus generating a higher throughput and enhancing sorting quality.

The machine incorporates speed-controlled fan-driven air inlets that generate a constant air stream over the conveyor belt to prevent material on the conveyor belt from moving.

The system is the first on the market with no belt cover, access to the unit for maintenance is much faster and the likelihood of a material blockage is much lower compared to conventional high-speed systems in the market, as is the risk of machine downtime.

Looking beyond the launch of the new generation AUTOSORT and AUTOSORT SPEEDAIR, the third and final product mentioned at the event was the forthcoming launch of TOMRA’s first robot, the AUTOSORT CYBOT.

The system comprises a new generation AUTOSORT scanner, an electromagnetic sensor and a robot arm. It is the first robot on the market that combines four technologies at once: Near Infrared (NIR) and Visible Light (VIS) spectroscopy, DEEP LAISER and if required, induction for ferrous and non-ferrous metals recovery.

AUTOSORT CYBOT’s robotic arm is capable of simultaneously sorting material into four different streams or fractions depending on the infeed material size, colour and criteria of the target fractions.

Valerio Sama, Vice President and Head of Product Management, explains: “The addition of a robot arm to our AUTOSORT system opens up a wealth of new opportunities for highly automated applications within the sorting process and will deliver an even higher level of quality control of recyclables such as HDPE, PET and PP.”

Tom Eng, SVP and Head of TOMRA Sorting Recycling, concludes: “We are delighted with how well the digital launch event went. COVID-19 has enforced new ways of working and communicating and as such we were more than happy to test out a digital launch platform for the first and probably not the last time given its success.”